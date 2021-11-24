Shoppers looking to bag a bargain in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to know their rights and avoid being ripped off.

Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards service is reminding people to beware of scams online ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday on 26th and 29th November.

The days are expected to be among the busiest shopping days of the year – but people are also being warned that counterfeiters and scammers will also be keeping busy.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We all love a bargain, especially in the run up to Christmas but it’s really important that we are aware of our consumer rights, especially when shopping online. “Unfortunately, criminals and scammers are also very active at this time of year too so it’s important to be alert. “Following some simple rules can keep you safe – make sure websites are genuine, watch out for scam emails, don’t click on links and don’t be embarrassed to hang up, say no, or ask someone to leave if you get any unsolicited approaches. “And, remember, your bank will never call you and ask for your PIN number or for you to give your card to a courier.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Trading standards Officers are reminding shoppers about the latest consumer rights, which include laws allowing people to get a full refund on faulty goods within 30 days of purchase, an ability to challenge unfair terms and conditions, and to demand poor services are redone or that there is a price reduction.

People who encounter problems with shopping online can visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk or telephone the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.