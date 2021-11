Two men have been charged after cannabis was found in a property in Fazeley.

Police visited the address on Lichfield Street at 6.20am yesterday (23rd November).

Areld Cerpia, 26, and Selman Gjokola, 27, both from Lichfield Street, were arrested under suspicion of producing a controlled Class B drug.

While in custody, both men were charged for being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of Class B – namely cannabis.

They will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.