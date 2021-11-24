The unbeaten league run is over for Lichfield City FC after they went down 2-1 at AFC Wulfrunians.

Ivor Green’s men were unable to make it 14 without loss as a Dominic Dell goal in each half proved the difference between the two sides.

An even opening saw both sides create chances, but it was Lichfield who went closest to the opener when Kyle Patterson found Jack Edwards but his shot came back off the post.

James Beeson was forced into a smart save at the other end, before Patterson sent a strike just over the top.

It was the hosts who made the crucial breakthrough though as Dell touched home a free kick into the area on 44 minutes.

Beeson got down well to turn away a powerful strike to prevent Lichfield going into the break two down.

Dan Lomas sent a free kick narrowly wide early in the second half as City looked to level things up.

But Wulfrunians struck the bar before their second goal eventually arrived when Dell’s shot from distance was deflected past Beeson.

Lichfield were given a lifeline when Luke Childs was fouled in the box and Patterson fired home the resulting penalty kick to make it 2-1.

Wulfrunians saw a free kick go over the top, while City had appeals for another penalty for handball waved away by the referee.

The visitors were desperately looking for a leveller but couldn’t find a breakthrough despite Patterson’s late half-volley going over the top.

The result means Lichfield remain second in the Midland Football League Premier Division table, five points adrift of leaders Hanley Town.