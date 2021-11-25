Councillors in Hammerwich say they have taken action to ensure blocked drains don’t cause more flooding in the coming weeks.
Members of Hammerwich Parish Council brought in the services of Burntwood Environmental to clear debris.
It comes after severe flooding on Hall Lane left a stretch of road under water.
Cllr Vance Wasdell, chairman of the parish council, said:
“While we understand Staffordshire County Council have around 188,000 drains to maintain, our parishioners made it clear we need action before the winter weather sets in.
“Action was needed, so we took it.”Cllr Vance Wasdell, Hammerwich Parish Council