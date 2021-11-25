Cllr Janet Taylor joins an employee from Burntwood Environmental to clear drains

Councillors in Hammerwich say they have taken action to ensure blocked drains don’t cause more flooding in the coming weeks.

Members of Hammerwich Parish Council brought in the services of Burntwood Environmental to clear debris.

It comes after severe flooding on Hall Lane left a stretch of road under water.

Cllr Vance Wasdell, chairman of the parish council, said: