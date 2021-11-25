Christmas shoppers and visitors to Lichfield will be able to park for free over the festive period.
Lichfield District Council has confirmed that charges won’t apply for spaces in the Lombard Street car park and the Friary multi-storey from 1st December to 2nd January.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“I’m delighted that we are able to open up some of our city centre car parks for free to help support local shops and businesses in the run up to Christmas.
“We’ve already introduced other initiatives to help make our high streets festive, fun and busy this Christmas including removing fees for street trading consent over the festive period and setting up a scheme to provide free Christmas trees for local businesses.
“I really hope this car parking initiative encourages more people to shop locally and to stock up on their gifts and festive food from local businesses”.Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Anyone with a car parking season ticket who wants to cancel it, can email parking@lichfielddc.gov.uk to request a refund for the remaining time left on it.
That is a good move.
Good luck to all our shops.
At last someone has seen sense. This is a great initiative to regenerate the local high streets. A lot of other councils should take note and not only for Christmas but all year round, parking fees are the one reason a lot of shoppers go to retail parks.
Well done Lichfield council
It would be interesting if this news has been spread across the region in order to attract people from outside Lichfield – kinda defeats the object if not!
I hope while they’re at it they can set up a proper deterrent to the current free-for-all access to supposedly pedestrian areas.
It would seem that there is great demand for shopping and restaurants now people feel safer about Covid. Lichfield should be doing everything it can to capture that trade over the next two months. Doubtless many traders need to recoup some of their lost income.
All car parks should be ‘free’ (including Tesco) in order to create the right climate for trade.
Opportunity should be taken when it appears. If Lichfield fails to take it somewhere else will.
Will they also be subsidising free public transport for those who don’t have cars or are trying to do their bit to protect the environment? No? Thought not.
