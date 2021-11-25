Christmas shoppers and visitors to Lichfield will be able to park for free over the festive period.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed that charges won’t apply for spaces in the Lombard Street car park and the Friary multi-storey from 1st December to 2nd January.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I’m delighted that we are able to open up some of our city centre car parks for free to help support local shops and businesses in the run up to Christmas. “We’ve already introduced other initiatives to help make our high streets festive, fun and busy this Christmas including removing fees for street trading consent over the festive period and setting up a scheme to provide free Christmas trees for local businesses. “I really hope this car parking initiative encourages more people to shop locally and to stock up on their gifts and festive food from local businesses”. Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Anyone with a car parking season ticket who wants to cancel it, can email parking@lichfielddc.gov.uk to request a refund for the remaining time left on it.