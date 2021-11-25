The Lichfield Cathedral Christmas tree being lifted into place. Picture: Tippers

A local business has helped ensure a Christmas tree can take pride of place outside Lichfield Cathedral.

Staff from Tippers used a specialist vehicle to lift and position the tree.

The work was carried out free of charge by the company.

Click below to see a video of the work taking place:

The tree will welcome visitors to the cathedral over the festive period, including those going to the Christmas Tree Festival taking place inside the medieval building.