The National Memorial Arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum has been voted as one of the UK’s top open spaces.

The People’s Choice Awards run as part of the Green Flag Award scheme saw the Alrewas site named in the top ten after more than 32,000 votes were counted.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the arboretum, said:

“It is incredible to be recognised in this way just a few weeks after securing our first-ever Green Flag award and we are immensely grateful to everyone who voted for us. “Earlier this year we marked 20 years since we first opened our doors to the public and it is amazing to look back and see how the site has grown into a world-class setting. “We are proud of our status as the nation’s year-round place to remember, and our team of staff and volunteers work tirelessly to maintain our 150-acre garden and woodland site, ensuring it remains an inspirational living landscape, freely open to all. “As we look towards the future, we are committed to adopting and advocating for ethical and sustainable practices throughout all aspects of our operations, ensuring we have a positive impact on the environment.” Andy Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

Joining the National Memorial Arboretum in the People’s Choice ten most popular parks and green space are:

Cassiobury Park, Watford

Eoropie Park, Isle of Lewis

Strathaven Park, South Lanarkshire

University of Essex Wivenhoe Park, Colchester

Valentines Park, Ilford

Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets

Warley Woods, Smethwick

Telford Town Park, Telford

Margam Park, Neath Port Talbot

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award manager, said: