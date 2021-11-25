The National Memorial Arboretum has been voted as one of the UK’s top open spaces.
The People’s Choice Awards run as part of the Green Flag Award scheme saw the Alrewas site named in the top ten after more than 32,000 votes were counted.
Andy Ansell, head of estates at the arboretum, said:
“It is incredible to be recognised in this way just a few weeks after securing our first-ever Green Flag award and we are immensely grateful to everyone who voted for us.
“Earlier this year we marked 20 years since we first opened our doors to the public and it is amazing to look back and see how the site has grown into a world-class setting.
“We are proud of our status as the nation’s year-round place to remember, and our team of staff and volunteers work tirelessly to maintain our 150-acre garden and woodland site, ensuring it remains an inspirational living landscape, freely open to all.
“As we look towards the future, we are committed to adopting and advocating for ethical and sustainable practices throughout all aspects of our operations, ensuring we have a positive impact on the environment.”Andy Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum
Joining the National Memorial Arboretum in the People’s Choice ten most popular parks and green space are:
- Cassiobury Park, Watford
- Eoropie Park, Isle of Lewis
- Strathaven Park, South Lanarkshire
- University of Essex Wivenhoe Park, Colchester
- Valentines Park, Ilford
- Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets
- Warley Woods, Smethwick
- Telford Town Park, Telford
- Margam Park, Neath Port Talbot
Paul Todd, Green Flag Award manager, said:
“Congratulations to our ten worthy winners.
“The Green Flag Award includes some of the country’s best-known and iconic parks as well as community green spaces and university campuses.
“To be voted one of the nation’s favourite parks is a real achievement and testament to all the hard work done by the thousands of parks staff and volunteers up and down the country who work tirelessly to make their parks fantastic places that everyone can enjoy.”Paul Todd, Green Flag Award