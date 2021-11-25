Homebuyers at a development in Fradley have been given a sweet treat after a partnership with a producer of homemade jams and chutneys.

Stephen Barton with Helen and Andy Tidy from Wild Side Handmade Preserves

David Wilson Homes partnered with Wild Side Handmade Preserves after their narrowboat-based business docked in the area.

Gift packs were created containing products made from locally-foraged ingredients for those buying properties at the Anson Gardens development on Hay End Lane.

Helen Tidy, owner of Wild Side Handmade Preserves, said:

“Fradley Junction is one of our favourite spots to spend weekends at over the summer months, and we are delighted to be working with David Wilson Homes to allow their customers to taste our jammy treats.”

Helen started the business with her husband Andy after noticing that hedgerows along canal towpaths were “an overflowing larder of wild food”.

Stephen Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said the developer was pleased stop support the independent company: