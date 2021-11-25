The work of local sports volunteers and coaches in Lichfield and Burntwood is being celebrated as part of International Leadership Week.

Lichfield District Council’s Active Lichfield team is using the event – which runs until tomorrow (26th November) – to highlight the efforts of those helping young people to be more physically active.

Among them is Ryan Emms who became a multi-sports volunteer when he was in sixth form and is now a coach.

Ryan Emms

The 19-year-old said:

“The training was excellent as I was allowed to shadow working coaches and was given more opportunities as I progressed, including taking coaching qualifications. “I am thoroughly enjoying my new role as a multi-sports coach. While adapting to new sessions and people has not been without its challenges, the other coaches and staff have made it very easy to get support when needed and I’m beginning to lead sessions when possible. “The most rewarding part of being a multi-sports coach is seeing local children enjoy and participate in our sessions, and coming back each week for more. “I love being able to show them all the different sports we have on offer without the need to buy expensive equipment or searching for places to play.” Ryan Emms

The Active Lichfield team is hoping to encourage more young people who are interested in volunteering to take part in the programme which offers experience, qualifications and a mentoring programme.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for leisure, said:

“It’s encouraging to hear Ryan’s positive experience of volunteering and going onto become a coach with Getin2it. “His passion for coaching really shines through and I am sure he’s inspired lots of young people to achieve more in sports. “Volunteering with our Getin2it programme gives participants valuable experiences with a variety of sport sessions and events. “Our team mentors volunteers along the way, and encourages them to gain qualifications and accreditations.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

People aged from 13 to 25 can volunteer with Getin2it. For more details visit www.activelichfield.co.uk/volunteer.