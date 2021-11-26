The Burntwood Christmas Festival has been cancelled because of the forecast of poor weather.
The event was due to take place from 4pm to 7pm tomorrow (27th November).
But due to the forecast of high winds, the decision has been taken to cancel the event.
Cllr Darren Ennis, chair of the community and partnership committee at Burntwood Town Council, said:
“Unfortunately it’s just one of those things, but we can’t risk carrying on and someone getting hurt.
“The lights will still be on, Christmas will not be cancelled and residents of Burntwood will still enjoy the festive celebrations – but sadly not this part of it.”Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council