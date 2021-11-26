Funeral details for a former Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield have been confirmed.

Brian Bacon

Brian Bacon had previously served as a member of both Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council.

His funeral will take place at Lichfield Cathedral at 11am on 16th December, followed by a service at Cannock Chase Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Mr Bacon’s grandaughter Laura McCallum said:

“It has been overwhelming the lovely words, cards and compassion that have been passed on – it is much appreciated by our family. “He was a true gentleman, dedicated family man and highly thought of. “We will miss him very much.” Laura McCallum

The funeral will be family flowers only, with donations to the Midlands Air Ambulance.