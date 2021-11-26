Funeral details for a former Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield have been confirmed.
Brian Bacon had previously served as a member of both Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council.
His funeral will take place at Lichfield Cathedral at 11am on 16th December, followed by a service at Cannock Chase Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Mr Bacon’s grandaughter Laura McCallum said:
“It has been overwhelming the lovely words, cards and compassion that have been passed on – it is much appreciated by our family.
“He was a true gentleman, dedicated family man and highly thought of.
“We will miss him very much.”Laura McCallum
The funeral will be family flowers only, with donations to the Midlands Air Ambulance.