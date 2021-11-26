Street cleaning in Lichfield and Burntwood will get greener after a new vehicle was rolled out.
Lichfield District Council has bought the fully electric truck to transport crews and their equipment across the area.
The zero emission Nissan EN200 EV will run for around 150 miles on a full charge and will be based at the council’s operational services depot in Burntwood.
Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet nember for climate change and recycling, said:
“I’m delighted to be launching our first electric vehicle for our street cleaning service.
“It’s vital that we take the climate emergency seriously and this is a first step on the road to reducing our vehicles’ carbon emissions and improving local air quality.
“We will look to buy more electric vehicles, while also considering alternatives such as hydrogen, when we need to make replacements, so we can work towards a cleaner, greener and more efficient street cleaning service.
“While we have already implemented many actions to reduce our carbon emissions we will soon be launching our action plan, which we are both excited and committed to and see it as an integral part of this council’s future.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
Fully support this, hope to see this widely expanded in the coming months and years. Well done LDC
Leave a comment