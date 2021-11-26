Street cleaning in Lichfield and Burntwood will get greener after a new vehicle was rolled out.

Shaun Watton and Cllr Ashley Yeates with the new electric vehicle

Lichfield District Council has bought the fully electric truck to transport crews and their equipment across the area.

The zero emission Nissan EN200 EV will run for around 150 miles on a full charge and will be based at the council’s operational services depot in Burntwood.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet nember for climate change and recycling, said: