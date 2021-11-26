A campaign has been launched to help fund an exhibition highlighting the forgotten women in Lichfield’s past.

Members of the Wayward Women group with some of their blue plaques

The Wayward Women group are hoping to bring their showcase to The Hub at St Mary’s next year.

It comes after they previously worked to create a tour featuring temporary blue plaques honouring key female figures across the city.

A spokesperson said:

The plaque tour garnered a lot of interest and we have decided to host an exhibition to display the plaques locally and to discuss the representation of women. “We hope to have a public discussion and share stories of local women, with local historian Professor Ann Hughes giving a talk about forgotten women. “We hope to grow our group membership and to learn more about the forgotten women across Lichfield.” Wayward Women spokesperson

The group are hoping to raise £1,000 to help cover the costs of the exhibition.

They initially began making plaques after being inspired by a visit from another group of women and discovering that of the 4,500 blue plaques in the UK only 12% are women.

Wayward Women members with the Rosie’s Plaques team

“Our group came together when Rosie’s Plaques announced a tour across the UK to help others create blue plaques for forgotten women. “We undertook a year of research and Wayward Women were delighted to welcome them and their delightful plaque shack to Lichfield in June 2021. “We spent an exciting weekend, creating six plaques to represent women and displaying them around various locations across the city.” Wayward Women spokesperson

People can donate to the fundraising campaign online.