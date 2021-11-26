Florence Nightingale

Portraits of the Florence Nightingale will be discussed at an event in Lichfield.

Erasmus Darwin House will host the online talk by Natasha McEnroe on 10th December.

A spokesperson said:

“Florence Nightingale disliked having her portrait taken as much as she hated being a celebrity, yet it was largely through the visual representation of her face and person in the press that she gained iconic status in Victorian England.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Tickets for the Zoom talk are £6 and can be booked online.