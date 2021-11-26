Schools in Lichfield and Burntwood have rolled out new websites as part of £70,000 project.
Boney Hay Primary Academy and Charnwood Primary Academy are among the members of the Staffordshire University Academies Trust to benefit from a new online presence.
The trust said the new sites would help facilitate a more “user-friendly” approach.
Rachel Bailye, interim CEO of the Staffordshire University Academies Trust, said:
“The website project was the brainchild of our late CEO Keith Hollins, so we are pleased and proud to have seen it through for him.
“Our new websites are fantastic and we’re all incredibly happy with them. They’re streamlined, visually representative of the trust and brilliantly user-friendly.
“Each one of our academies has been able to benefit from this investment, as will any that choose to join our trust in the future.”Rachel Bailye, Staffordshire University Academies Trust