People are being invited to join in the festive fun with a guided tour in Lichfield.

Visit Lichfield is putting on a number of tours over the next month.

They begin with Discover Christmas in Lichfield at 1.30pm on Sunday (28th November), before the spooky side of the city is explored in Lichfield’s Ghostly Christmas on 10th and 17th December.

The history of festive traditions will be discussed during the Christmases Past tour on 15th December, while a Discover Christmas in Lichfield with Carols tour will take place on 18th and 22nd December.

Younger visitors are also being invited to join the Christmas Stocking Filler Tour on 23rd December.

The festive fun will be wrapped up with a Discover Lichfield on New Year’s Eve tour at 2pm on 31st December.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for visitor economy at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Joining one of our tours in the run up to Christmas is a great way to get into the festive spirit while learning more about Lichfield’s past. “With carols, festive stories, stocking fillers and spooks, there is a tour for everyone.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Each 90-minute tour costs £6. To book call 01543 308924 or email info@visitlichfield.com.