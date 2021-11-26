People are being urged to help ensure others don’t go hungry this Christmas by supporting a Lichfield Foodbank appeal.

As well as traditional food items, the organisation is asking for donations of products such as Christmas puddings, crisps and snacks, jam and mince pies dated best before 26th December or later.

A spokesperson said:

“Your support is needed more than ever – we broke a record we didn’t want last week with more Lichfield Foodbank users than ever before. “If people can help us, please drop items to one of our donation points.” Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson

Lichfield Foodbank says it expects to hand out 600 Christmas Day bags to help prevent local residents going hungry.

A recent collection at Tesco in the city saw more than three tonnes of food donated by shoppers.