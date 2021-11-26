Classic characters the Moomins will be entertaining audiences in Lichfield over the festive period.

Mischief and Mystery in Moominvalley

From 1st December to 8th January the UK premiere of the exhibition Reading, Writing and the Moomins at The Hub at St Mary’s will feature artwork and adventures from the world created by Tove Jannson.

The family show Mischief and Adventure in Moominvalley will be on offer on 12th December for children aged three to seven, complete with a pop-up book set, original music and interactive play.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“This is the first time that this exhibition and show has left Finland so we’re super excited to be able to bring them to Lichfield. “Moomins are such well-loved characters from our childhood and it’s fantastic that they are still as popular with today’s young families. “Tove’s illustrations have become classics – everyone is going to love this exhibition and puppet show.’ Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Entry to Reading, Writing and the Moomins is free. Tickets for the Mischief and Adventure in Moominvalley are £10 per person or £30 for groups of 4, and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.