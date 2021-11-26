Drivers in Burntwood are being warned to remain vigilant after reports of someone trying to gain access to cars.
Police say reports were received about the person trying door handles on cars on Stables Way, Two Oaks Avenue and Hilton Road between 3am and 5am yesterday (25th November).
PCSO Davina Hickman, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“This is a timely reminder now that the darker nights are here to be extra vigilant making your property and vehicles secure at all times and ensuring you do not to leave anything on display in vehicles.
“Please report any activity that you believe to be suspicious to Staffordshire Police on 101.”PCSO Davina Hickman, Staffordshire Police