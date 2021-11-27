Highways crews have been battling snow and freezing temperatures overnight in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire County Council said gritting crews and snow ploughs worked through the night in a bid to keep roads clear.

Work is expected to continue throughout the day in a bid to ensure major carriageways remain clear.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said:

“It certainly has been a challenging 24 hours for our highways crews. “The double-whammy of snow and high winds has mean crews have been working round the clock to keep our county moving. “Weather forecasts seem to show the snow tailing off and temperatures rising during the day, but nevertheless I would advise people to take care on the roads, drive safely and allow more time for their journeys.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Though the Met Office Yellow Weather Warning for snow finishes this morning, a yellow warning for wind is still in place for the whole of Staffordshire until 6pm today (27th November).

A cold weather alert has also been issued until 3pm on Monday, with people advised to check on older neighbours and relatives, especially those who live alone or have a serious illness.