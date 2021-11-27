Illuminated Arboretum

A festive calendar of events taking place across Lichfield has been launched.

Visit Lichfield is highlighting the best activities and events across the festive period.

They include Christmas shows at the Lichfield Garrick, The Cathedral Illuminated, festive tours and The Arboretum Illuminated.

Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Lichfield District has Christmas all wrapped up this year, with the area filled with a fantastic line up of shops and restaurants, as well as a long list of amazing attractions. “Whether you are looking for something for all the family to get involved with, an event to entertain the children or to get yourself in the spirit of the holidays, there really is so much on offer throughout Lichfield district for all to enjoy. “We look forward to welcoming everyone and showcasing everything that Lichfield district has to offer over the festive season.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

For more details on Lichfield and its Christmas events visit www.visitlichfield.co.uk/Christmas or the full festive calendar can be viewed here.