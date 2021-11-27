Raj Athwal with auctioneer Richard Winterton

A Lichfield business is helping to support a community sports initiative in India.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has teamed up with Indian Super League club Odisha FC.

They have taken part in the community and kit partnership initiative, which allows companies to choose a player to sponsor for the season while also making a valuable contribution to the local Odisha community.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We’re excited and delighted to be sponsoring Odisha FC and its wonderful work at grassroots level helping children and the community. “Our partnership will support both girls and boys with football kits and boots, nutrition and exercise as well as promoting mental health and gender equality in Odisha. “We will all be cheering for Odisha Football Club and I wish the club all the success this season.” Richard Winterton

The club’s campaign in the Hero Indian Super League got off to a superb start last week with Odisha FC registering a 3-1 win against Bengaluru FC in the season opener in Goa.

Odisha FC’s club president Raj Athwal said:

“Once again we are thrilled to welcome another overseas organisation to the Odisha family. “Richard Winterton Auctioneers has a fantastic reputation in the UK and it will be a pleasure to welcome the directors to a fixture in the beautiful state of Odisha next season. “The community and kit partnership is one of many new commercial initiatives we have devised for organisations in India and overseas to show their support for the football club and the local community.” Raj Athwal, Odisha FC

Odisha FC has recently signed a historic three-year club partnership with Premier League side Watford FC, which will see coaches help the Indian side create a youth system to attract young talent.