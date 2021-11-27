A Lichfield pub has reopened with a new name following a complete refurbishment.
The Inkwell – previously The Saxon Penny – has been given a new look and a reinvigorated menu.
Sally Hammond, general managers at The Inkwell , said:
“We’re delighted to see people reuniting and socialising at the Inkwell at Lichfield.
“Our team has worked incredibly hard to ensure our soft launches this week ran smoothly – we’re very pleased by the turn out and the feedback we’ve received so far and can’t wait for everyone to come down and experience the new setting and menu for themselves.”Sally Hammond
More information on the pub can be found at www.inkwelllichfield.co.uk.
