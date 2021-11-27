The Arowana String Quartet played to an attentive audience when they performed two well known classical pieces and the world premiere of the specially-commissioned Ad Infinitum by Krisapas Bubnelis.

The Arowana Quartet

The recital started with a rendition of Mozart’s String Quartet No 15 in D Minor, K421.

The four movements of the piece strongly echoed the work of Haydn and so worked as something of a companion piece to the final item of the evening. It was well played, with the cello of Hadewych Van Gent being particularly sonorous under the violins and viola.

The piece, although written for the minor key, contained moments of joy, with the strong ensemble playing allowing the full beauty of the piece to shine.

The second item, Ad Infinitum, was a completely different beast. At times it had moments of Philip Glass’ tuneful minimalism, but at other points – with discordant ascending and descending violin parts – it sounded like a far more atonal Edward Varese, with many of the motifs sounding like angry car horns beeping away in heavy traffic.

The piece will keep both performers and listeners on their toes. It can be described in many ways, but a lullaby certainly wouldn’t be one of them.

The recital was closed by Joseph Haydn’s ‘Fifths’ Op76 No 2. This was another four-movement piece with some particularly fine Pizzcato moments and some lively and animated playing from violinist David Shaw.