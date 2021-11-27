The Lichfield Round Table Santa sleigh
Santa Claus will be coming to town when Lichfield Round Table sleigh hits the roads around Lichfield next week.

The annual event raises money for charities and good causes across the area.

The calendar kicks off on 1st December with a visit to Boley Park.

Organiser Chris Albutt said:

“Sleigh season is the annual highlight of Lichfield Round Table and all of the money we raise is given out to the charities we collect with.

“We try and reach everyone in the city and surrounding areas over 23 nights and it’s an honour to bring huge smiles to the faces of the young and old alike.

“A huge thank you to everybody who donates to our sleigh collections – you will make an incredible difference to the lives of those who receive the money.” 

Chris Albutt
DateRouteCollecting with
Wed 1st DecBoley Park / Broad LaneBetter Way
Thurs 2ndDecBoley Park / Birchwood RoadShining Stars UK
Fri 3rd DecStreethay7th Lichfield Scout Group
Sat 4th DecFradleyLiberty Jamboree
Sun 5th DecNetherstoweNetherstowe School
Mon 6th DecPurcell Ave / DimblesRocklands School
Tue 7th DecGrange Lane / Stafford RoadFriary PTFA
Wed 8th DecBoley Park / Quarry HillsSt Giles Hospice
Thurs 9th DecBeacon Street / Gaia LaneLichfield Garrick Theatre
Fri 10th DecEastern AvenueLichfield Cricket Club Jr’s
Sat 11th DecShenstoneFROGS
Sun 12th DecAlrewasLichfield District Explorer Scouts
Mon 13thDecBoley Park / Roman WayLichfield Litter Legends
Tue 14th DecShortbutts Lane / Birmingham RoadLichfield Ladies Circle
Wed 15th DecStonnalLichfield Ladies Tangles 931
Thurs 16thDecChrist Church / Hallam Park / Darwin ParkFriends of Queen’s Croft
Fri 17th DecDarwin ParkChristchurch School PTFA
Sat 18th DecLongdon / Kings Bromley41 Club
Sun 19th DecWhittingtonWhittington Beavers, Cubs and Scouts
Mon 20thDecWeston Road / DimblesLichfield Swimming Club
Tue 21st DecTrent ValleyFriends of Scotch Orchard
Wed 22ndDecCherry OrchardFive Spires Academy
Thurs 23rdDecTamworth Road / Borrowcop LaneLichfield Round Table

The full route is available at www.lichfieldsanta.co.uk.

