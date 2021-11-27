The Lichfield Round Table Santa sleigh

Santa Claus will be coming to town when Lichfield Round Table sleigh hits the roads around Lichfield next week.

The annual event raises money for charities and good causes across the area.

The calendar kicks off on 1st December with a visit to Boley Park.

Organiser Chris Albutt said:

“Sleigh season is the annual highlight of Lichfield Round Table and all of the money we raise is given out to the charities we collect with. “We try and reach everyone in the city and surrounding areas over 23 nights and it’s an honour to bring huge smiles to the faces of the young and old alike. “A huge thank you to everybody who donates to our sleigh collections – you will make an incredible difference to the lives of those who receive the money.” Chris Albutt

Date Route Collecting with Wed 1st Dec Boley Park / Broad Lane Better Way Thurs 2ndDec Boley Park / Birchwood Road Shining Stars UK Fri 3rd Dec Streethay 7th Lichfield Scout Group Sat 4th Dec Fradley Liberty Jamboree Sun 5th Dec Netherstowe Netherstowe School Mon 6th Dec Purcell Ave / Dimbles Rocklands School Tue 7th Dec Grange Lane / Stafford Road Friary PTFA Wed 8th Dec Boley Park / Quarry Hills St Giles Hospice Thurs 9th Dec Beacon Street / Gaia Lane Lichfield Garrick Theatre Fri 10th Dec Eastern Avenue Lichfield Cricket Club Jr’s Sat 11th Dec Shenstone FROGS Sun 12th Dec Alrewas Lichfield District Explorer Scouts Mon 13thDec Boley Park / Roman Way Lichfield Litter Legends Tue 14th Dec Shortbutts Lane / Birmingham Road Lichfield Ladies Circle Wed 15th Dec Stonnal Lichfield Ladies Tangles 931 Thurs 16thDec Christ Church / Hallam Park / Darwin Park Friends of Queen’s Croft Fri 17th Dec Darwin Park Christchurch School PTFA Sat 18th Dec Longdon / Kings Bromley 41 Club Sun 19th Dec Whittington Whittington Beavers, Cubs and Scouts Mon 20thDec Weston Road / Dimbles Lichfield Swimming Club Tue 21st Dec Trent Valley Friends of Scotch Orchard Wed 22ndDec Cherry Orchard Five Spires Academy Thurs 23rdDec Tamworth Road / Borrowcop Lane Lichfield Round Table

The full route is available at www.lichfieldsanta.co.uk.