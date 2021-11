West Side Story

Tickets have gone on sale for a dementia-friendly screening of West Side Story.

The film will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick on 11th January 2022 in an environment with low lights and an interval.

A spokesperson said:

“Audience members can move around or leave as required and sing along to the familiar songs.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £10 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.