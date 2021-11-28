People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given the chance to remember lost loved ones and support the Midlands Air Ambulance at the same time.

Midlands Air Ambulance

The Remember Your Star campaign is an online memorial featuring an image of one of the lifesaving helicopters in a star-lit sky.

People are invited to dedicate one of the virtual stars in memory of a loved one in exchange for a donation to raise funds for the charity.

This year, in addition to the virtual star and message on the virtual sky scene, donors will also receive a keepsake card and seed card.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Losing a loved one is an overwhelming experience and deciding how to remember them – be it quietly or with something more tangible – can be a daunting task. “Planting has long been a popular way to celebrate a life – the flowers from our seeded cards come back year after year so when they bloom, they’ll provide comfort to those who are missing a loved one and while they’re no longer here, spiritually, they’ll always feel close by.” Emma Gray, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

People can find out how to take part in the Remember Your Star initiative on the Midlands Air Ambulance website.