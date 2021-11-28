Council chiefs have been given a tour of a new development which will see 63 affordable homes built in Fradley.
Platform Housing Group took members around the site at Hay End Lane.
Jamir Ali, senior land manager, showcased how some of the builds will be available for shared ownership and affordable renting.
“We’re very proud of the partnership we have formed with Lichfield District Council – this represents a significant achievement in their housing strategy and it’s been fantastic to show them the progress that’s been made recently.”Jamir Ali, Platform Housing Group
Properties at the site are expected to be available in summer 2022.
Councillor Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, said:
“The project in Fradley is an excellent example of partnership working to provide affordable homes which are much needed within our district.
“It was great to visit the site and see the build in progress of 41 affordable rent and 22 shared ownership homes.
“These new homes represent just over a third of our affordable homes annual target, which is really encouraging.
“We were also able to see how the homes are insulated with the latest materials and construction methods to save energy costs.
“I am sure our residents will enjoy their new homes for years to come.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council