Council chiefs have been given a tour of a new development which will see 63 affordable homes built in Fradley.

Cllr Angela Lax (centre) on the tour of the site

Platform Housing Group took members around the site at Hay End Lane.

Jamir Ali, senior land manager, showcased how some of the builds will be available for shared ownership and affordable renting.

“We’re very proud of the partnership we have formed with Lichfield District Council – this represents a significant achievement in their housing strategy and it’s been fantastic to show them the progress that’s been made recently.” Jamir Ali, Platform Housing Group

Properties at the site are expected to be available in summer 2022.

Councillor Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, said: