People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to become part of a new policing review panel.

The Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office is seeking volunteers to join independent scrutiny panels.

Members will play a role in developing Staffordshire Police’s response to a number of themes, with four panels covering different areas:

Stop and search

Use of force

Custody

Areas of national interest

As part of the role, panel members will have the opportunity to view body worn video and information on topics they would not have access to as a member of the public, and will receive full training and be subject to police vetting.

Panel members will meet both formally and informally at least eight times a year, split between virtual meetings and face-to-face meetings at police stations.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Openness and transparency in the police is a key priority for me. I want the independent scrutiny panels to represent the people of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, and give them a voice in how the service is delivered. “Being part of these panels will give people the opportunity and skills to contribute, on behalf of their community, as a critical friend in examining the use of police powers.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

People interested in applying can email Governance@staffordshire-pfcc.pnn.gov.uk.