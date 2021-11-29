Brown bin collections across Lichfield and Burntwood are being suspended, council chiefs have confirmed.
All collections were cancelled today (29th November) after icy roads meant crews could not access a number of roads safely.
But a catch-up plan for missed collections has now been confirmed.
A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:
“If we miss your black or blue bin today, please leave it out until we return to collect it.
“However, please take your brown bins in as we are suspending garden waste collections until Friday.
“We will collect extra garden waste that’s placed at the side of your bin in a clear bag on your next scheduled collection in the week starting 13 December.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
Council tax payment for December is being suspended due to the bad weather as it is cold where I keep my credit card. Other countries manage OK when it snows.
