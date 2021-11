Lichfield City FC will be hoping for a winning return to action in midweek after their weekend clash was snowed off.

Ivor Green’s men saw their game against Whitchurch Alport fall victim to the weather.

But they face a big local derby on Wednesday (1st December) as they welcome Chasetown FC in the second round of the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

Kick off is 7.45pm. Admission is £6 adults and £3 concessions.