Action from Cambridge City v Chasetown FC. Picture: Louise Yates

Chasetown FC stay second in the table after a 3-1 triumph at Cambridge City.

The hosts started the game well though with Jarid Robson hitting the post inside two minutes.

The conditions were challenging, with Scholars keeper Curtis Pond having to catch a clearance from opposite number Daniel George at head height as the strong wind blew behind the home side.

City almost took the lead just before the half hour mark when Ryan Sharman beat Pond but Kris Taylor cleared off the line.

In first half stoppage time, it was Chasetown who made the breakthrough as George sliced a clearance and Dilano Reid fired from long range into an empty net.

Straight after the break, Ryan Wynter headed right at the keeper from a free kick as the Scholars now had Storm Arwen at their backs.

The Chasetown lead was doubled when Jono Atherton drilled a right footer home from inside the box with 83 minutes gone.

Cambridge pulled one back after a goalmouth scramble found the net via Jordan Gent. Initially, the referee disallowed the goal but eventually gave it.

But any doubts were eased for The Scholars when Atherton added his second and Chasetown’s third with a brilliant individual goal.