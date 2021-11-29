A summer holiday scheme that saw more than 1,600 activities on offer for young people has been hailed a huge success.

A Space archery session

The Staffordshire Commissioner’s Space scheme saw more than 6,000 participants aged between eight and 17 across there county.

It was delivered by public, voluntary and private sector organisations to help improve health and wellbeing, create opportunities and also reduce levels of anti-social behaviour.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said: