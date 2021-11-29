A summer holiday scheme that saw more than 1,600 activities on offer for young people has been hailed a huge success.
The Staffordshire Commissioner’s Space scheme saw more than 6,000 participants aged between eight and 17 across there county.
It was delivered by public, voluntary and private sector organisations to help improve health and wellbeing, create opportunities and also reduce levels of anti-social behaviour.
Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:
“Space 2021 was a great opportunity to give something back to the young people of Staffordshire who gave up so much during the pandemic.
“I am pleased that Space was able to take place and deliver so much to so many, despite the challenges faced. It was pleasing to see that over 6,000 local young people benefited from the programme.
“These activities are all about providing an opportunity for Staffordshire Police and partners to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them.”Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams