A live screening of The Royal Opera’s production of Tosca is being held at the Lichfield Garrick.

Tosca

The show will be beamed onto the big screen at the city theatre on 15th December.

A spokesperson said:

“Elena Stikina, Bryan Hymel and Alexey Markov bring to life one of the best loved operas in The Royal Opera repertory – Puccini’s Tosca. “From the demonic chords with which it famously begins to the violent twist of the opera’s shock ending, the tension never lets up for a moment. “Love and evil come face to face in Jonathan Kent’s intense production.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £16.50 and can be booked online.