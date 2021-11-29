A charity helping people with substance misuse issues in Lichfield and Burntwood has been launched.

The Better Way Recovery launch event

Better Way Recovery hosted the event at their premises on Upper St John Street.

It was attended by representatives from a range of sectors and organisations including Staffordshire Police, Lichfield District Council, Bromford and Support Staffordshire.

The charity is is aiming to “create a safe, respectful environment” for those in need of support.

Founded by Peter Griffiths, it will be run by volunteers.

A spokesperson said:

“Better Way Recovery’s new building will be named Craig Watson House in honour of a dear friend and Lichfield resident who sadly lost his life as a result of his battle with addiction. “We also unveiled our We Believe in You Wall which honours supporters, donors, and volunteers that helped to bring Better Way Recovery from a vision to a reality.” Better Way Recovery spokesperson

The centre is open at 71A Upper St John Street from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays. Phone support is available 9am to 6pm every day on 07897 280476.