Shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help support those in need as part of a festive appeal.

Central England Co-op is running a Christmas Food Bank Appeal once more after the previous campaign saw more than 45,000 items handed over.

With the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continuing to be felt, the Lichfield-based retailer is hoping to receive even more donations this year.

Alongside much-needed items such as long-life milk, tinned fruit and toiletries, some food banks are also encouraging shoppers to drop off a Christmas treat such as chocolate into collection points at Central England Co-op stores..

The company’s corporate responsibility manager Hannah Gallimore said:

“I know our customers and members will give their backing to making sure our Christmas Food Bank Appeal can make a real difference to families struggling in these uncertain times. “Over the past few years, the appeal has supported our food bank partners to create and provide thousands of meals to help people in need over the Christmas period. Sadly this year that need has only grown as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis hits people across our communities. “The campaign relies on the wonderful generosity of our customers and members, and I would like to encourage them to again show their co-operative spirit, so our food bank partners can provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis. “All we are asking is for people, if they can, to drop off one or more items into our food bank collection points this Christmas and help make a real difference in their community.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

The Christmas Food Bank Appeal will run from 1st to 31st December.