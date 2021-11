Poor weather has forced the cancellation of bin collections across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council confirmed that crews would not be out today (29th November).

It comes after snow and icy conditions swept in over the weekend.

A spokesperson said:

“We’ve cancelled today’s bin collections due to unsafe conditions on the roads for our waste and recycling vehicles.

“We’ll update people as soon as we have a catch up plan.”

Lichfield District Council spokesperson