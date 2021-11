Picture: Haydn Neary

The snow might have caused disruption for many across Lichfield, but photographers were able to take full advantage of the wintry landscape across the city.

A number of people submitted images to Lichfield Live to showcase the weather over the weekend:

Picture: @kerastase

Picture: Haydn Neary



Picture: Jan McFarlane

Picture: @kerastase

Picture: Haydn Neary

If you have pictures you want to share with readers of Lichfield Live, send them to yournews@lichfieldlive.co.uk.