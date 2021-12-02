Christmas cheer is coming to Burntwood despite the cancellation of a recent festive event due to the weather.

Burntwood Town Council was forced to axe the Christmas Festival due to high winds, but has now confirmed it will be supporting the Christmas Meet and Chill taking place at Chasetown FC on 5th December.

It is being organised by Rattling Dubs and will also raise money for the homeless charity Crisis, with visitors also invited to drop off blankets to help those facing winter on the streets.

The event will feature a chance to visit to Santa, free mince pies and mulled wine, carol signing and a Christmas market.

Cllr Darren Ennis, chairman of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnership committee, said:

“Even though it was disappointing that our event didn’t happen last weekend it great to be able to support the Rattling Dubs event at Chasetown FC and now, working in partnership, we can still bring free presents from Santa for the children of Burntwood and a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie for the adults.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

The town council has also confirmed that items which would have been distributed at the cancelled Christmas Festival have also been passed on to Spark, the Burntwood Be A Friend Community Store and the local foodbank.