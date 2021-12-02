The boss of a Lichfield arts venue says he remains committed to bringing “ambitious” attractions to the city.

GAIA. Picture: NERC

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome exhibitions, comedy and theatre over the coming months.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said money from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund had helped to keep the venue focused on its aims of bringing the arts to more people.

May The Toys Be With You

“When we set about creating The Hub it was essential that it was accessible, open to all and relevant to the community, which is why we have worked so hard to make our flagship 2022 exhibitions free of charge. “The pandemic knocked us off course but thanks to our Culture Recovery Fund support we are looking forward to offering lots of wonderful activities and events at The Hub. “In January we will use the force to bring May The Toys Be With You to Lichfield – a wonderful Star Wars exhibition complete with Stormtroopers that will delight young people and grandparents alike. “In May, we are suspending Luke Jerram’s GAIA from our rooftop. “The huge illuminated seven metre replica of the Earth, reminds us all that the time is now to do all we can to change our habits and to protect our world. “Both of these events will be offered free for everyone to view.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

As well as exhibitions, Anthony said there were plenty of other events coming to the venue over the next 12 months.

“We will be welcoming new shows from our partners Lichfield Arts and Lichfield Festival, who continue to widen their offer to The Hub audiences. “We are so excited to be opening The Alter Comedy Club – Lichfield’s answer to Live at The Apollo. “Of course, there will also be a healthy dose of cabaret, music and family-friendly shows that make The Hub what it is.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Information about all of the events taking can be found at thehubstmarys.co.uk.