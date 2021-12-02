Pupils in Lichfield are being helped to stay safe on their way to and from school.
Barrett Homes donated reflective bag tags to children at Streethay Primary School.
The items help pupils stay safe by making them more visible as darker nights draw in.
Stuart Taylor, headteacher at Streethay Primary School, said:
“Our children were thrilled to receive their high-vis bag tags.
“They understand the importance of keeping themselves safe and were keen to wear them whilst walking home.
“Thanks to Barratt Homes for providing them.”Stuart Taylor, Streethay Primary School
Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:
“We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here.
“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, it’s even more important for us to support the local schools in and around the communities we build, so we’re thrilled to have had the chance to support Streethay Primary School.”Adrian Evans, Barratt Homes