Headteacher Stuart Taylor with pupils and the new reflective bag tags

Pupils in Lichfield are being helped to stay safe on their way to and from school.

Barrett Homes donated reflective bag tags to children at Streethay Primary School.

The items help pupils stay safe by making them more visible as darker nights draw in.

Stuart Taylor, headteacher at Streethay Primary School, said:

“Our children were thrilled to receive their high-vis bag tags. “They understand the importance of keeping themselves safe and were keen to wear them whilst walking home. “Thanks to Barratt Homes for providing them.” Stuart Taylor, Streethay Primary School

Adrian Evans, managing director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: