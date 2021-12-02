Lichfield’s MP says it is “unfair” on others if people do not follow rules on wearing masks.
The Government has reintroduced regulations this week in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
It means everyone, unless exempt, will now need to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops.
Mr Fabricant said:
“Whether you believe in the efficacy of masks or not, it is unfair on other shoppers and travellers if you decide not to wear a mask.
“It also puts pressure on shop workers and ticket collectors if you are not wearing a mask when it is the law to do so – that is so unfair on people who work in these sectors so I urge everyone not to be selfish and stick to the regulations.”Michael Fabricant MP
The regulations have been changed in response to concerns about the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.
While the severity of the strain is currently unknown, scientists believe it could be more transmissible and may be more likely to evade vaccines.
Mr Fabricant said:
“If it eventually turns out that the Omicron variant is less severe than current variants despite being more transmissable, that could be very good news indeed and could spell the beginning of the end of the pandemic.
“But it will be some weeks before we know how severe Omicron actually is so we can take nothing for granted.
“It is better to be safe than sorry and get your booster when you are asked to do so.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant I agree with you here.
Please will you consider raising the option of wfh where that’s possible – my OH has to commute to Euston once a week now, it’s a horrible packed commute from Milton Keynes down and not everyone is wearing masks still.
If govt would simply say that companies can offer wfh as an option, he won’t have to risk catching & spreading it up here.
I think mask-wearing is a simple way to help but honestly, being stuck on a train for up to 3 hours a day plus masks not being required in pubs & restaurants is just diluting the effect.
We think the situation is risky and have decided no more meals out or drinks etc, until we know we won’t help the spread.
We are double-jabbed & waiting to get our boosters.
Perhaps Mr Fabricant could have a word with his Tory colleagues who don’t wear masks in the commons.
And those who wear masks for the televised PMQs then remove them when they think no-one will watch proceedings.
Perhaps Mr. Fabricant could start by suggesting that his boss sets an example by wearing a mask, and then move on to the back bench Neanderthals who refer to masks as “face nappies”. Is it is any wonder that the ordinary public can’t follow the rules?
How “unfair” is it for some to be fined £10,000 for having a party in December 2020 and others not?
