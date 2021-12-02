Lichfield’s MP says it is “unfair” on others if people do not follow rules on wearing masks.

The Government has reintroduced regulations this week in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It means everyone, unless exempt, will now need to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops.

Mr Fabricant said:

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

“Whether you believe in the efficacy of masks or not, it is unfair on other shoppers and travellers if you decide not to wear a mask. “It also puts pressure on shop workers and ticket collectors if you are not wearing a mask when it is the law to do so – that is so unfair on people who work in these sectors so I urge everyone not to be selfish and stick to the regulations.” Michael Fabricant MP

The regulations have been changed in response to concerns about the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

While the severity of the strain is currently unknown, scientists believe it could be more transmissible and may be more likely to evade vaccines.

