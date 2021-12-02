The coronavirus pandemic has been one of the most difficult challenges Lichfield Cathedral has faced in more than 1,000 years, the Dean of Lichfield has said.
The Very Revd Adrian Dorber made his comments at the launch of a new two-year campaign ReSource: Recovering Together.
The initiative was unveiled on Advent Sunday and aims to ensure the cathedral can remain at the heart of the community and support people as they emerge from the coronavirus crisis.
The Dean of Lichfield said:
“The Covid pandemic has been, and in many ways continues to be, one of the most difficult challenges that Lichfield Cathedral has witnessed in over 1,000 years.
“We are all too aware that both within the cathedral community and within the city and wider region the cathedral serves, there has been great hardship.
“Together we have witnessed bereavement and continued illness, social isolation and financial hardship, and education, jobs and opportunities have all been disrupted.
“Here at the cathedral we want to be able to offer tangible support and resources to the communities around us, as together we set out on the road to recovery.”The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield
He added that as well as creating a “safe space” for people to process the impact of the pandemic, the cathedral was also committed to supporting the next generation and engaging in other initiatives and activities.
“As a Kickstart employer, the cathedral has already started to provide placements for young people to enable them to gain work experience.
“Recognising the effect of the pandemic on the most vulnerable young people in society as well as the elderly the cathedral is seeking to develop specialist skills to support and help them in their recovery.
“We are celebrating our musical heritage and the opportunities it affords for children and young people to recover and grow through singing, aiming to ensure there are no barriers – social, economic or gender-based – to prevent young people from enjoying such opportunities.”The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield
“Ensuring the iconic cathedral is secure for centuries to come”
Lichfield Cathedral has also confirmed more than £1.1million of its £2million target to fund essential repairs.
The Dean of Lichfield said:
“We are committed to ensuring that the iconic cathedral, which is so very recognisable as Lichfield is secure for centuries to come by repairing weather-damaged stonework and ensuring that the central spire is no longer at risk of collapse and will stand tall for centuries to come.
“With no regular funding from the Government, Lichfield Cathedral relies on the generosity of donors to help us financially to meet our costs, and the good will and hard work of volunteers who work tirelessly to support us and who will help us turn these ambitious plans into action.
“We are hoping that many will share our vision and will join us as we seek to be a very real resource in helping our communities to recover from the Covid pandemic.”The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield
So basically, the cathedral is asking for money again. With its considerable resources, why isn’t the Church of England paying for this? And how long will this church continue to throw good money after bad trying to prop up centuries old buildings instead of replacing them with modern buildings that are fit for purpose? The money all of this costs could be spent on things that would be of greater benefit to the community.
Am I correct in saying that £300,000 has recently been spent on a 3m high statue at Lichfield Cathedral? Honestly…… I give up!
