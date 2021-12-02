The coronavirus pandemic has been one of the most difficult challenges Lichfield Cathedral has faced in more than 1,000 years, the Dean of Lichfield has said.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber made his comments at the launch of a new two-year campaign ReSource: Recovering Together.

The initiative was unveiled on Advent Sunday and aims to ensure the cathedral can remain at the heart of the community and support people as they emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

The Dean of Lichfield said:

“The Covid pandemic has been, and in many ways continues to be, one of the most difficult challenges that Lichfield Cathedral has witnessed in over 1,000 years. “We are all too aware that both within the cathedral community and within the city and wider region the cathedral serves, there has been great hardship. “Together we have witnessed bereavement and continued illness, social isolation and financial hardship, and education, jobs and opportunities have all been disrupted. “Here at the cathedral we want to be able to offer tangible support and resources to the communities around us, as together we set out on the road to recovery.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

He added that as well as creating a “safe space” for people to process the impact of the pandemic, the cathedral was also committed to supporting the next generation and engaging in other initiatives and activities.

“As a Kickstart employer, the cathedral has already started to provide placements for young people to enable them to gain work experience. “Recognising the effect of the pandemic on the most vulnerable young people in society as well as the elderly the cathedral is seeking to develop specialist skills to support and help them in their recovery. “We are celebrating our musical heritage and the opportunities it affords for children and young people to recover and grow through singing, aiming to ensure there are no barriers – social, economic or gender-based – to prevent young people from enjoying such opportunities.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

Repairs being carried out on windows at Lichfield Cathedral

Lichfield Cathedral has also confirmed more than £1.1million of its £2million target to fund essential repairs.

The Dean of Lichfield said: