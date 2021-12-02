People in Lichfield are being warned to remain vigilant after reports of a man trying to open car doors.
Incidents were highlighted to police in the early hours of yesterday (1st December) in the Curlew Close area.
PCSO Rosemary Sawyers said a man was seen to be trying to gain entry to any unlocked vehicles.
“Please remain vigilant with ensuring your vehicle and property doors are locked and secure at all times and keep your valuables out of sight, particularly with the darker, longer nights.
“If you see anything suspicious or have any CCTV footage that you feel would be useful to us then please contact us via 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency.”PCSO Rosemary Sawyers