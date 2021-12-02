The next stage of a proposal to map out plans to build thousands of new homes in Lichfield and Burntwood for the next 20 years will be discussed by councillors next week.

Lichfield District Council House

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve the submission of its new Local Plan at a meeting on 7th December.

The document – which outlines how much and where new housing will be built across the area – will then be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for public examination.

It will demonstrate how the district will meet its local housing need for 7,062 new homes for the period between 2018 and 2040.

The document also examines how the area can help neighbouring areas meet their own needs.

The so-called ‘Duty to Cooperate’ says it would be sustainable for 4,500 extra homes to built across Lichfield and Burntwood, but the Local Plan 2040 document argues that only 2,665 new properties are being proposed.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for the Local Plan at Lichfield District Council, said refusing to build new homes was not an option:

Cllr Iain Eadie

“I know people look around the district and all they can see is development and a lack of infrastructure. This comes from the current Local Plan that is in place and how the council had to allow for growth. “This Local Plan review makes provision for growth in housing and commercial uses at levels and in places we believe the district can cope with and in line with our statutory duties. It aims to preserve the district’s assets and make sure growth is sustainable with the right balance of infrastructure. “Unfortunately, there is not an option for refusing to allow new housing to come forward. “By submitting the plan now, we are ensuring Lichfield District is proactive in managing its residents’ housing and economic needs and protecting its key environmental assets.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

If cabinet agrees, the Local Plan 2040 will be sent to the Planning Inspectorate and a public examination will follow.