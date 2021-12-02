The next stage of a proposal to map out plans to build thousands of new homes in Lichfield and Burntwood for the next 20 years will be discussed by councillors next week.
Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve the submission of its new Local Plan at a meeting on 7th December.
The document – which outlines how much and where new housing will be built across the area – will then be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for public examination.
It will demonstrate how the district will meet its local housing need for 7,062 new homes for the period between 2018 and 2040.
The document also examines how the area can help neighbouring areas meet their own needs.
The so-called ‘Duty to Cooperate’ says it would be sustainable for 4,500 extra homes to built across Lichfield and Burntwood, but the Local Plan 2040 document argues that only 2,665 new properties are being proposed.
Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for the Local Plan at Lichfield District Council, said refusing to build new homes was not an option:
“I know people look around the district and all they can see is development and a lack of infrastructure. This comes from the current Local Plan that is in place and how the council had to allow for growth.
“This Local Plan review makes provision for growth in housing and commercial uses at levels and in places we believe the district can cope with and in line with our statutory duties. It aims to preserve the district’s assets and make sure growth is sustainable with the right balance of infrastructure.
“Unfortunately, there is not an option for refusing to allow new housing to come forward.
“By submitting the plan now, we are ensuring Lichfield District is proactive in managing its residents’ housing and economic needs and protecting its key environmental assets.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
If cabinet agrees, the Local Plan 2040 will be sent to the Planning Inspectorate and a public examination will follow.
Quote, ‘It aims to preserve the district’s assets and make sure growth is sustainable with the right balance of infrastructure.’ Really? How does the complete lack of any additional GP services and a heavily congested road system constitute the ‘right balance of infrastructure?’
Cllr Eadie, can you please explain here (assuming you care about what residents in the District think) why other areas like this are fighting the Government on this over-development and building on the countryside, whereas you and LDC are just rolling over and not defending this area?
https://westbridgfordwire.com/rushcliffe-countryside-at-risk-because-of-nottinghams-housing-shortfall-says-council-leader/
Also, why do we need a nearly 3,000 house buffer in this 2040 local plan? Shouldn’t we look to restrict the amount of green land that can be built on as much as possible? Other houses have a buffer of a few hundred houses, why are you so keen on allowing builders to concrete over our countryside everywhere? Also, why do we need to build so many houses to meet Birmingham’s need? Can’t we limit that as much as possible? There are plenty of sites in or around Birmingham I can think of where houses could be built before they start on Lichfield!
Answers please!
Apologies, where I say “Other houses have a buffer of a few hundred houses…” I mean “Other Councils”. I know this as a fact having read their local plans!
As a previous cabinet member who resigned mainly on this issue due to the damage this local plan will do too the heritage of our district. This policy forced through via inconsistent and changing reasoning by one cabinet member plan does take into account the climate emergency we recent pledged and I do not think we have pushed back enough on the numbers we have allocated from our neighbouring authorities, it is a duty to cooperate not to capitulate. I would encourage all the residents who are not in favour of this plan to contact there local councillor encouraging them to not support the plan in its current form.
Lichfield City will be destroyed as we know it, although it could be argued that it already has been.
Lichfield City does not need any additional housing. The green spaces are disappearing, green spaces are the lungs of a city/town. Residents need the space and parkland, not swathes of additional houses crammed in with almost no gardens and off road parking.
Cllr Eadie admits people look around the district and all they can see is development and a lack of infrastructure.
I fail to understand how building thousands of houses and no new infrastructure is going to improve people’s opinions.
If the council really wants to ‘Be a better Council’ it should start listening to its residents and this version of the Local plan should be scrapped!! Residents views have just been ignored and all the consultation exercises have been a total waste of time. Large scale green belt release at Mile Oak on the edge of Tamworth (in the “Forgotten Fazeley” ward) to allow 800 homes to be built in the countryside is absolutely scandalous! Only developers are set to profit while existing residents suffer. And do the council care..NO!!!
Cabinet should vote to abandon this plan and start again, this time speaking to and really involving local communities that will be affected by bad decisions for years to come.
Another nail in Lichfield’s coffin it’s unrecognisable as the city I grew up in .
