More than 32,000 coronavirus booster jabs have been delivered across Lichfield and Burntwood, figures have revealed.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Michael Fabricant MP said that the numbers within the Parliamentary constituency were among more than 19 million third vaccine doses administered across the UK.

The Conservative MP said people needed to ensure they were taking up their jabs in order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 this winter.

Michael Fabricant

“By getting the booster jab, you will strengthen the wall of defence against Covid-19 and allow everyone to enjoy Christmas safely this year. “Nine out of every ten people aged 12 and over have now received at least one dose of the vaccine – almost 51 million people – and eight in ten have received both vaccine doses. “And the latest stats show that one in three people have now already received their booster jab – more than any other country in the world with the exception of the USA and China. “That is an amazing achievement. “But one year on and our historic vaccination programme is not over – we can all still do out bit this winter and stay ahead in the race against the virus by taking up the offer of a vaccine as soon as we are eligible.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Government has revised guidance on when to receive booster jabs in response to the new Omicron variant.

All adults over 18 eligible for a top-up vaccination will be offered them by the end of January, with military personnel drafted in to help ramp up the programme.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: