The new Local Plan will damage the heritage of Lichfield and Burntwood, a councillor has warned.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will discuss the document – which will outline the future vision for the area over the next 20 years, including where thousands of new houses could be built – next week.

Cllr Liz Little resigned from the local authority’s leadership group over concerns she had with the Local Plan 2040 proposals, accusing the council of “rolling over” on the issue of excessive housebuilding.

Ahead of next week’s meeting, the Conservative member for Little Aston and Stonnall said the document showed the council had failed to fight the corner of residents who faced decades of development.

Cllr Liz Little

“I resigned from the cabinet mainly on this issue, due to the damage this Local Plan will do to the heritage of our district. “It has been forced through via inconsistent and changing reasoning by one cabinet member, and the plan does take into account the climate emergency we recent pledged. “I also do not think we have pushed back enough on the numbers we have allocated from our neighbouring authorities – it is a duty to cooperate not to capitulate. “I would encourage all the residents who are not in favour of this plan to contact their local councillor encouraging them to not support it in its current form.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader of Lichfield District Council and cabinet member responsible for the Local Plan, insisted the authority could not refuse to build new homes.

Iain Eadie

“I know people look around the district and all they can see is development and a lack of infrastructure. This comes from the current Local Plan that is in place and how the council had to allow for growth. “This Local Plan review makes provision for growth in housing and commercial uses at levels and in places we believe the district can cope with and in line with our statutory duties. It aims to preserve the district’s assets and make sure growth is sustainable with the right balance of infrastructure. “Unfortunately, there is not an option for refusing to allow new housing to come forward. “By submitting the plan now, we are ensuring Lichfield District is proactive in managing its residents’ housing and economic needs and protecting its key environmental assets.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The cabinet meeting to discuss approving submission of the Local Plan will take place on 7th December.