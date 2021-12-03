Families are being invited to enjoy a Christmas quacker with two activities over the festive season.

Cllr Iain Eadie with The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane

There is a free Minster Duck Christmas Trail to follow around the city centre and a festive art competition.

Visit Lichfield is behind the activities which will give youngsters a chance to seek out eight themed stickers on shops around Market Square, Bird Street, Minster Pool Walk and Dam Street.

The first 200 children to spot all the decorations and complete their trails will be rewarded with a mini rubber duck from the Visitor Information Centre in St Mary’s.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for visitor economy at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We all know that children can find going round the shops boring, so we hope this little bit of fun keeps them entertained. “With something to do and a rubber duck prize for the first 200 children taking part in the trail, we hope this puts a smile on their faces.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Visit Lichfield is also running a Christmas tree drawing competition alongside the trail, with the chance to win a cuddly toy duck that quacks when squeezed.

Judging the entries alongside Cllr Iain Eadie, will be The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Canon Custos of Lichfield Cathedral and Diocese of Lichfield Assistant Bishop.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the entries and finding a loving home for our Minster Duck soft toy.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The Minster Duck Christmas Trail and the Christmas tree drawing competition is available from tomorrow (4th December) to 23rd December from Lichfield’s Visitor Information Centre in St Mary’s on Lichfield’s Market Square.

The sheets can also be downloaded and printed at home by going to www.visitlichfield.co.uk/minsterduck.