Around 100 tractors decorated in their festive finest will be taking to the road in villages around Lichfield this weekend.

The Christmas Tractor Run

Orgasnised by the Staffordshire Young Farmers Clubs and South Staffs Water, the charity Christmas convoy will cover a 20-mile route through Blithbury, Hill Ridware, Colton and Abbots Bromley on Sunday (5th December).

The event previously took place in 2019 and saw more than £4,000 raised for good causes.

This year’s event will be raising money for the Staffordshire Young Farmers Clubs and the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Julia Taylor, county organiser at Staffordshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, said:

“The Christmas Tractor Run was a first of its kind for us to organise and we were completely overwhelmed by the amount of people who came out to support and give generously in 2019. “Our tractor drivers who have pre-booked into the event are really looking forward to bringing festive cheer to the local community and presenting a positive image of the agricultural industry.” Julia Taylor, Staffordshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs



The tractors will leave Longacre farm in Blithbury at 6.30pm and will pass the following locations at approximately:

6.40pm Hamstall Ridware towards Pipe Ridware and Hill Ridware

6.50pm: Chadwick Arms turn right onto B5014 and left onto Stoneyford Lane then Hollow Lane.

7.05pm: Colton turn right onto B5013 and over Blithfield Reservoir

7.20pm: Causeway at Admaston

7.30pm: Abbots Bromley

7.45pm: left at the old Bull and Spectacles pub and back to Longacre Farm

Nina Yiannoukos-Benton, from South Staffs Water, said: