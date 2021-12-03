Colin Ball

A Lichfield councillor has written to the Chancellor urging him to rethink measures which would see more council tax rises.

Cllr Colin Ball, Labour representative for Curborough ward said forcing up bills for residents in order to fund local authority services was not a fair solution to the issue.

He said that under the past three years, council tax bills has “rocketed” by 13%, with the average Band D bill now almost £1,900.

In his letter to Rishi Sunak, Cllr Ball said there was a risk families could be pushed “over the edge” by more increases.

“Working people in Lichfield are already feeling the squeeze as a result of your increase in National Insurance, your £20 a week cut to Universal Credit, and higher energy bills. “If you insist on forcing council tax up too that could push many families over the edge. “The Government has lost its grip, and working people are now paying the price. Britain has become a low growth high tax economy, yet still your Government wastes billions on crony contracts for your friends and on a test and trace system that has never worked.” Cllr Colin Ball, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ball told the Chancellor he needed to look again at funding for local services.